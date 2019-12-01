Taiwanese trekker dies in Nepal: MOFA

A Taiwanese national died in Nepal on Saturday following a trekking excursion in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed Sunday.



MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) made the confirmation after a Nepal media reported the incident that happened a day earlier.



Citing a police report, the victim was identified as 57-year-old Yuchai Chhing (in Nepalese spelling), who died after "returning from the Annapurna Base Camp trekking" on Saturday morning, the English-language Khabarhub news website said.



He was airlifted to Manipal Teaching Hospital on a chopper after he complained of chest pains following his arrival at Tadapani in Ghandruk, the report said.



He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital at around 1 p.m. Saturday, police said, adding that the tourist had left for the trek from Pokhara on Nov. 24, according to the report.



Taiwan's representative office in India has established contact with the Taiwanese fellow trekkers and his family in Taiwan and is offering assistance to take care of the aftermath following the tragedy, Ou said.



The ministry did not have any further details on the circumstances surrounding the individual's death.