Flores fired again by EPL struggler Watford

WATFORD, England (AP) — Quique Sanchez Flores’ second spell as Watford manager lasted less than three months.

Flores was fired Sunday with Watford in last place in the Premier League and having won just one match in 14 this campaign.

The Spaniard, who was also manager at Vicarage Road for the 2015-16 season, was hired again in September as the replacement for compatriot Javi Gracia.

Watford has won only once under Flores, at Norwich last month.

Watford is on eight points, six from safety, in its fifth straight season in the top division.

Sanchez is the third Premier League manager to be fired in the past 12 days, after Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal’s Unai Emery.

