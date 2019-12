From left, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, European Parliament President Sassoli, European Commission President Ursula von der Leye... From left, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, European Parliament President Sassoli, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel pose for photographers as they mark the 10th anniversary of the entry into force of the Lisbon Treaty at the House of European History in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s new beginnings during turbulent times for the European Union as the new leaders of the bloc’s executive and its council begin their first day.

Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen officially replaced Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Sunday, two days after a handover ceremony.

Belgium’s Charles Michel succeeded Donald Tusk as EU Council president and chair the summits of EU leaders.

With von der Leyen it is the first time the EU will have a woman in such a leadership role.

She and Michel will mark the day in Brussels with speeches for the 10th anniversary of the Lisbon Treaty in the House of European History.

The bloc is still mired in uncertainty with the British decision to leave, along with global trade conflicts, climate change and other issues.