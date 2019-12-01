Winners of Taiwan Excellence Awards unveiled

The winners of the 28th Taiwan Excellence Awards were unveiled Nov. 27 by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), with 30 homegrown brands honored for technological innovation.



A total of 418 products were selected from a 1,131-strong field submitted by 529 firms. All outperformed in the main categories of design, local manufacturing, marketing, quality and R&D, earning the right to use the Taiwan Excellence trademark.



The 10 gold winners are a mechanical arm wireless interactive visualizer by AVer Information Inc.; smart monitoring system, Buffalo Machinery Co. Ltd.; wirelessly powered e-paper display, E Ink Holdings Inc.; Datorker robot reducer, Hiwin Technologies Corp.; 5.99-inch full-screen display with ultra-narrow down border; Innolux Corp.; EvO Altus wheelchair, Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.; ImplantMax for guided implantation, Saturn Imaging Inc.; Rockbook notebook series, Taiwan Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials Co. Ltd.; Caduceus smart surgical glasses, Taiwan Main Orthopedic Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and digi-optical 3D Printer, Young Optics Inc.



Also praiseworthy are the 20 silver winners, including FaceMe AI facial recognition engine by CyberLink Corp.; folding e-bike, Darad Innovation Corp.; and intelligent meal delivery service robot, Teco Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd.



Vice President Chen Chien-jen said during the awards ceremony that around 70 percent of the winners come under the five-plus-two innovative industries initiative. This underscores the success of government efforts in fast-tracking industrial upgrades and transforming Taiwan into an irreplaceable link in the global technology supply chain, he added.



A key plank in the government’s national development strategy, the initiative targets the high-growth sectors of biotech, green energy, national defense, smart machinery and Internet of Things, as well as promoting the circular economy and a new paradigm for agricultural development.



According to Chen, the gold and silver winners are flagbearers of innovation and drivers of economic momentum. The government will continue working to enhance the local business climate while raising Taiwan’s global industry profile, he said.



Organized by TAITRA and Bureau of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the awards are conducted annually in an effort to showcase Taiwan-made products, as well as spur homegrown brand development. (YCH-E)