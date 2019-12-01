TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Visitors were shocked on Saturday (Nov. 30) by a heavy pruning of Madagascar almond trees lining a 300-meter stretch of the popular Guanshan Township Loop Bike Lane.

Guanshan Township Office explained the trees had to be pruned in order for farming machinery to pass through, CNA reported on Saturday.

Booking.com recently revealed that Guanshan bike path is among the “top five favorite cycling destinations for Taiwanese.” The hotel booking website shows the top five cycling destinations for Taiwanese are: Yangshuo in China's Guilin City, Guanshan Township in Taitung County, Ruisui Township in Hualien County, Sanxing Township in Yilan County, and Onomichi in Japan’s Hiroshima, CNA reported on Nov. 2.

Bicyclists had to stop after riding about one-third of the 12-kilometer bikeway on Saturday because it was covered with tree limbs, the news agency reported. A visitor, surnamed Chang, said the family visited Guanshan bikeway because it was rated among the most beautiful bikeways.

However, Chang said they were disappointed to see the “beheaded” trees and didn’t know how to explain it to their children, according to CNA. The township office’s Agricultural Tourism Section explained the bike path near Hongshi tribal village is the only farm road in the area.

It explained the pruning was done at this section as some farmers had complained about farming machinery being hindered by the trees, according to CNA. The farmers required access so the pruning was necessary, the township office said.

(CNA photos)