TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – "Medvedica Ingrid" (母熊英卡) is the first Slovakian children's picture book to be published in Taiwan, said Taipei City Government on Saturday (Nov. 30).

The Slovakian Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and the city government held a parent-child wildlife preservation reading event at Taipei Zoo on Saturday afternoon, intending to raise awareness of animal extinction. The event featured a Slovakian nursery rhyme performance by animal mascots, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and a stage play of "Medvedica Ingrid."

Slovakian representative Martin Podstavek said "Medvedica Ingrid" is a story about how humans can co-habitat peacefully with wild animals. He said he hoped the governments of Taiwan and the Slovak Republic would continue working toward keeping animals safe.

Podstavek's wife and translator of the book, Liang Chen (梁晨), along with their daughter, also attended the event, reported CNA. Podstavek said the publication could be bought at bookstores, after its market launch in November.

He pointed out that Taiwan and the Slovak Republic share similar geographic characteristics, also that both countries are endowed with mountains and plains that have traditionally thrived with wildlife.



"Medvedica Ingrid" becomes first Slovakian children's picture book in Taiwan. (Books.com.tw photo)