Donnie Yen's 'Ip Man' finale

"Ip Man 4" will be the final bow for Donnie Yen in the title role. (Sky Film photo) "Ip Man 4" will be the final bow for Donnie Yen in the title role. (Sky Film photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong martial arts actor Donnie Yen (甄子丹) has announced that 'Ip Man 4: The Finale' (葉問4：完結篇) will be his last kung fu film.

The classic kung fu film series, Ip Man, has been running for a decade. Dozens of popular scenes have in that time been created by Yen, such as the three-minute fight with boxer Mike Tyson.

The Ip Man series of films unveiled the legendary life of Wing Chun (詠春拳) kung fu master Ip Man, who inspired generations of martial artists. 'Ip Man 4: The Finale' opens on Dec. 20 and stars Yen, Wu Yue (吳樾), who plays the Tai Chi master Wang Tsung-hua (萬宗華), and martial art instructor Chris Collins.

Among all Ip Man’s apprentices, his relationship with Bruce Lee (李小龍) is the most intriguing one. Despite the heated fight scenes in 'Ip Man 4,' the film mainly focuses on the relationship between the master and Lee, played by Hong Kong actor Chan Kwok-kwan (陳國坤) — who looks just like Lee himself.

While promoting the movie at a press conference in Beijing, Yen announced the shocking news that 'Ip Man 4' would be his last kung fu film. However, he assured fans, he will continue acting.

Yen said he is the kind of actor that needs to explore and move on. “Keep making progress is the meaning of life,” he added.

For further information see the 'Ip Man 4' Facebook page.



Donnie Yen and Chan Kwok-kwan, in Beijing (Sky Film photo)