Seventeen-year-old Ting Hua-tien (丁華恬) has become the first Taiwanese gymnast to have a gymnastics move named after her, the Chinese Taipei Gymnastics Association said Monday (Nov. 25).



The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has officially added the "Ting Hua-Tien," described as a "split leap to ring position with 1/2 (180 degree) turn," to the Code of Points for women's gymnastics, the association said.



The element was assigned a degree of difficulty of D on a scale from A to J, with J ranked the most difficult.



Ting performed the move, which is a modified version of an existing element, in her floor routine at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne earlier this year.



According to Ting's coach, Tsai Heng-cheng (蔡恆政), they applied for the move to be officially recognized so its added difficulty could be reflected in the scoring.



Past attempts by Taiwanese gymnasts, such as Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) and Lin Hsiang-wei (林祥威), to have new elements recognized by the FIG had failed before Ting's successful bid.



Ting also achieved another milestone recently, qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through her performance at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October in Stuttgart, Germany.



That made her the first Taiwanese female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics since 1968, when Yu Mei-li (余美麗) and Hung Tan-kuei (洪丹桂) competed in the Summer Olympics in Mexico.