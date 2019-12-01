All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 26 18 3 5 41 96 64 Florida 26 13 8 5 31 94 93 Toronto 28 13 11 4 30 93 92 Buffalo 27 12 10 5 29 78 82 Montreal 26 11 9 6 28 88 93 Tampa Bay 24 12 9 3 27 88 79 Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84 Detroit 29 7 19 3 17 62 115 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83 N.Y. Islanders 24 17 5 2 36 71 58 Philadelphia 27 15 7 5 35 85 78 Carolina 27 16 10 1 33 88 76 Pittsburgh 27 14 9 4 32 93 78 N.Y. Rangers 25 13 9 3 29 83 83 Columbus 26 11 11 4 26 66 80 New Jersey 25 9 12 4 22 65 90 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 28 17 5 6 40 86 75 Winnipeg 26 16 9 1 33 76 74 Colorado 25 15 8 2 32 90 72 Dallas 27 15 10 2 32 73 65 Nashville 26 12 10 4 28 87 85 Minnesota 26 11 11 4 26 76 84 Chicago 25 10 10 5 25 71 74 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 27 16 8 3 35 86 77 Arizona 28 15 9 4 34 78 67 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 82 91 Vegas 28 13 11 4 30 83 81 Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86 Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79 Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82 Los Angeles 26 10 14 2 22 68 88

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 6, Toronto 4

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

St. Louis 3, Dallas 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Calgary 3, Ottawa 1

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0

Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Florida 3, Nashville 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.