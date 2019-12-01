|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|26
|18
|3
|5
|41
|96
|64
|Florida
|26
|13
|8
|5
|31
|94
|93
|Toronto
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|93
|92
|Buffalo
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|78
|82
|Montreal
|26
|11
|9
|6
|28
|88
|93
|Tampa Bay
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|88
|79
|Ottawa
|27
|11
|15
|1
|23
|69
|84
|Detroit
|29
|7
|19
|3
|17
|62
|115
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|28
|19
|4
|5
|43
|104
|83
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|17
|5
|2
|36
|71
|58
|Philadelphia
|27
|15
|7
|5
|35
|85
|78
|Carolina
|27
|16
|10
|1
|33
|88
|76
|Pittsburgh
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|91
|73
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|13
|9
|3
|29
|83
|83
|Columbus
|26
|11
|11
|4
|26
|66
|80
|New Jersey
|25
|9
|12
|4
|22
|65
|90
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|27
|16
|5
|6
|38
|81
|73
|Winnipeg
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|76
|74
|Colorado
|25
|15
|8
|2
|32
|90
|72
|Dallas
|27
|15
|10
|2
|32
|73
|65
|Nashville
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|87
|85
|Minnesota
|26
|11
|11
|4
|26
|76
|84
|Chicago
|25
|10
|10
|5
|25
|71
|74
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|8
|3
|35
|86
|77
|Arizona
|27
|15
|8
|4
|34
|76
|63
|Vegas
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|83
|81
|Calgary
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|73
|86
|San Jose
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|78
|89
|Vancouver
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|85
|79
|Anaheim
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|71
|82
|Los Angeles
|26
|10
|14
|2
|22
|68
|88
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2
Buffalo 6, Toronto 4
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1
Colorado 5, Chicago 2
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO
Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2
Nashville 3, Carolina 0
St. Louis 3, Dallas 1
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0
Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Calgary 3, Ottawa 1
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0
Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Florida 3, Nashville 0
San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.