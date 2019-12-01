All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83 Boston 26 18 3 5 41 96 64 N.Y. Islanders 24 17 5 2 36 71 58 Philadelphia 27 15 7 5 35 85 78 Carolina 27 16 10 1 33 88 76 Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 91 73 Florida 26 13 8 5 31 94 93 Toronto 28 13 11 4 30 93 92 N.Y. Rangers 25 13 9 3 29 83 83 Buffalo 27 12 10 5 29 78 82 Montreal 26 11 9 6 28 88 93 Tampa Bay 24 12 9 3 27 88 79 Columbus 26 11 11 4 26 66 80 Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84 New Jersey 25 9 12 4 22 65 90 Detroit 29 7 19 3 17 62 115 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 27 16 5 6 38 81 73 Edmonton 27 16 8 3 35 86 77 Arizona 27 15 8 4 34 76 63 Winnipeg 26 16 9 1 33 76 74 Colorado 25 15 8 2 32 90 72 Dallas 27 15 10 2 32 73 65 Vegas 28 13 11 4 30 83 81 Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86 San Jose 27 14 12 1 29 78 89 Nashville 26 12 10 4 28 87 85 Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79 Minnesota 26 11 11 4 26 76 84 Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82 Chicago 25 10 10 5 25 71 74 Los Angeles 26 10 14 2 22 68 88

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 6, Toronto 4

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

St. Louis 3, Dallas 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Calgary 3, Ottawa 1

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0

Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Florida 3, Nashville 0

San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.