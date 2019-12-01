|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|28
|19
|4
|5
|43
|104
|83
|8-2-4
|11-2-1
|3-1-1
|Boston
|26
|18
|3
|5
|41
|96
|64
|10-0-4
|8-3-1
|6-2-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|17
|5
|2
|36
|71
|58
|11-2-1
|6-3-1
|6-2-1
|Philadelphia
|27
|15
|7
|5
|35
|85
|78
|8-1-4
|7-6-1
|6-2-2
|Carolina
|27
|16
|10
|1
|33
|88
|76
|8-5-0
|8-5-1
|2-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|91
|73
|10-3-2
|4-5-2
|4-2-3
|Florida
|26
|13
|8
|5
|31
|94
|93
|7-3-2
|6-5-3
|3-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|13
|9
|3
|29
|83
|83
|8-4-2
|5-5-1
|5-2-0
|Buffalo
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|77
|80
|7-3-3
|5-7-1
|6-4-0
|Montreal
|26
|11
|9
|6
|28
|88
|93
|6-6-3
|5-3-3
|3-3-2
|Toronto
|27
|12
|11
|4
|28
|91
|91
|6-3-4
|6-8-0
|4-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|88
|79
|6-4-1
|6-5-2
|7-2-0
|Columbus
|26
|11
|11
|4
|26
|66
|80
|8-6-1
|3-5-3
|3-4-1
|Ottawa
|27
|11
|15
|1
|23
|69
|84
|7-5-0
|4-10-1
|4-4-0
|New Jersey
|25
|9
|12
|4
|22
|65
|90
|4-6-4
|5-6-0
|3-3-1
|Detroit
|29
|7
|19
|3
|17
|62
|115
|4-9-1
|3-10-2
|2-6-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|27
|16
|5
|6
|38
|81
|73
|7-3-3
|9-2-3
|5-1-1
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|8
|3
|35
|86
|77
|7-2-2
|9-6-1
|6-2-1
|Arizona
|27
|15
|8
|4
|34
|76
|63
|7-5-1
|8-3-3
|6-1-3
|Winnipeg
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|76
|74
|6-5-1
|10-4-0
|4-2-0
|Colorado
|25
|15
|8
|2
|32
|90
|72
|7-3-1
|8-5-1
|4-4-0
|Dallas
|27
|15
|10
|2
|32
|73
|65
|9-4-1
|6-6-1
|5-3-1
|Vegas
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|83
|81
|7-5-3
|6-6-1
|7-3-1
|Calgary
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|73
|86
|7-3-2
|6-9-2
|3-5-1
|San Jose
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|78
|89
|9-6-0
|5-6-1
|6-5-0
|Vancouver
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|85
|79
|5-2-3
|7-8-1
|3-2-1
|Nashville
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|87
|85
|7-5-3
|5-5-1
|5-3-0
|Minnesota
|26
|11
|11
|4
|26
|76
|84
|6-1-2
|5-10-2
|1-6-1
|Anaheim
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|71
|82
|7-5-2
|4-7-2
|3-4-1
|Chicago
|25
|10
|10
|5
|25
|71
|74
|7-6-2
|3-4-3
|2-2-2
|Los Angeles
|26
|10
|14
|2
|22
|68
|88
|8-5-1
|2-9-1
|4-7-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2
Buffalo 6, Toronto 4
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1
Colorado 5, Chicago 2
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO
Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2
Nashville 3, Carolina 0
St. Louis 3, Dallas 1
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0
Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Calgary 3, Ottawa 1
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0
Florida 3, Nashville 0
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.