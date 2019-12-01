All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 26 18 3 5 41 96 64 Washington 27 18 4 5 41 99 81 N.Y. Islanders 23 16 5 2 34 69 58 Philadelphia 26 14 7 5 33 81 75 Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 91 73 Carolina 26 15 10 1 31 85 74 N.Y. Rangers 25 13 9 3 29 83 83 Florida 25 12 8 5 29 91 93 Buffalo 26 12 10 4 28 77 80 Toronto 27 12 11 4 28 91 91 Tampa Bay 23 12 8 3 27 86 76 Montreal 25 11 9 5 27 85 89 Columbus 25 11 10 4 26 66 78 Ottawa 26 11 14 1 23 68 81 New Jersey 25 9 12 4 22 65 90 Detroit 28 7 18 3 17 60 110 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 27 16 5 6 38 81 73 Edmonton 27 16 8 3 35 86 77 Arizona 27 15 8 4 34 76 63 Winnipeg 26 16 9 1 33 76 74 Colorado 25 15 8 2 32 90 72 Dallas 27 15 10 2 32 73 65 Vegas 28 13 11 4 30 83 81 San Jose 27 14 12 1 29 78 89 Nashville 25 12 9 4 28 87 82 Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79 Calgary 28 12 12 4 28 70 85 Minnesota 26 11 11 4 26 76 84 Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82 Chicago 25 10 10 5 25 71 74 Los Angeles 26 10 14 2 22 68 88

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 6, Toronto 4

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

St. Louis 3, Dallas 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.