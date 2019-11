Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga first devision soccer match betwe... Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga first devision soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and bayer Leverkusen 04 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's Serge Gnabry, left, and Leverkusen's Wendell challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga first devision soccer match between FC Bayer... Bayern's Serge Gnabry, left, and Leverkusen's Wendell challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga first devision soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and bayer Leverkusen 04 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's head coach Hans Flick gives instructions during the German Bundesliga first devision soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and bayer Leverkus... Bayern's head coach Hans Flick gives instructions during the German Bundesliga first devision soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and bayer Leverkusen 04 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's Leon Goretzka reacts after his team lost in the German Bundesliga first devision soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and bayer Leverkusen 0... Bayern's Leon Goretzka reacts after his team lost in the German Bundesliga first devision soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and bayer Leverkusen 04 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich lost at home to Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday for its first defeat under interim coach Hansi Flick.

Leon Bailey scored twice to end Flick’s four-game winning start across all competitions and deny the seven-time defending champion the chance to join Leipzig at the top of the league.

Defeat left Bayern three points back in fourth place, a point behind Borussia Mönchengladbach, which can go four points clear of the Bavarian powerhouse with a win at home against Freiburg on Sunday.

Bailey’s 10th-minute opening goal for the visitors was the first Bayern conceded since firing Niko Kovac four weeks ago. Bayern racked up 16 of its own goals in the meantime to give Flick the best ever start for a coach at the club.

Kevin Volland took advantage of a mistake from Canadian teen Alphonso Davies to set Bailey through, and the Jamaican forward stayed cool before shooting inside the bottom corner.

Thomas Müller pulled one back in the 34th, but Bailey replied with his second on a counterattack a minute later after playing a one-two with Volland.

Bayern should have equalized again before the break with Serge Gnabry, Ivan Perisic and Müller all through on goal. Gnabry in the center opted for Perisic to his left and Leverkusen captain Lars Bender got back to deny the Croat with a goal-saving tackle.

Leon Goretzka struck the post in the 77th, five minutes before Jonathan Tah was sent off for bringing down Philippe Coutinho.

Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski missed good chances in injury time.

