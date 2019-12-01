  1. Home
NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed in Pittsburgh

By  Associated Press
2019/12/01 02:35
FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor talks to reporters during NFL football training camp in Florham P...
FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor talks to reporters during NFL football training camp in Florham P...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A prosecutor’s office says NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh, but there was no immediate word on his condition.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing. Manko said he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman said earlier that city officers were called to UPMC Mercy after a stabbing victim walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, but she didn’t confirm that the victim was Pryor. She said it wasn’t known where the stabbing occurred.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.