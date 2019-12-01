Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates scoring against Burnley during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Sat... Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates scoring against Burnley during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday Nov. 30, 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Burnley's Jeff Hendrick, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Bur... Burnley's Jeff Hendrick, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday Nov. 30, 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, left, celebrates scoring against Burnley during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England... Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, left, celebrates scoring against Burnley during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday Nov. 30, 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, left, and Burnley's Phil Bardsley battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Bur... Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, left, and Burnley's Phil Bardsley battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday Nov. 30, 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Wilfried Zaha scored in back-to-back games for Crystal Palace for the first time since February as the London team beat Burnley 2-0 away to climb into the top half of the English Premier League on Saturday.

After finally ending his drought for the season in last weekend's loss to Liverpool, Zaha struck the opening goal at Turf Moor at the end of a driving run in from the left just before halftime.

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp took advantage of poor defending to secure the points for Palace 12 minutes from time.

Palace had not won since Oct. 5, taking only one point from a run of five very tough fixtures, while the result was a blow to Burnley after back-to-back 3-0 victories.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports