Driver Antonio Rosario, left, talks with Roberto Francis in front of Super Class Radio Dispatch in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Driver Antonio Rosario carries a turkey given to him by his employers while waiting for a fare at Super Class Radio Dispatch in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Driver Antonio Rosario looks out the doorway of Super Class Radio Dispatch before getting back in his car in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Driver Antonio Rosario gets in his car in front of Super Class Radio Dispatch in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Aderlin Abreu, a dispatcher at Super Class Radio Dispatch, takes calls in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Fidel Farrell works in his office at Super Class Radio Dispatch in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

NEW YORK (AP) — In the outer boroughs and low-income neighborhoods of New York City, where yellow cabs rarely go and sometimes public transportation is sparse, residents have relied on livery cabs for years, but the business is dwindling rapidly.

According to the city Taxi and Limousine Commission, more than 100 livery cab bases have closed their doors since 2015, when apps began to provide a large number of trips.

Drivers and owners of the car bases, many of them Latino immigrants, say they are being crushed by excessive regulation and have become the unintended victims of a cap on vehicle licenses aimed at giants like Uber.

TLC Acting Commissioner William Heinzen says livery cabs are exempt from some of the new regulations that affect ride-hailing apps.