An egg hit left of William Lai's nose (photo by Tsai campaign office). An egg hit left of William Lai's nose (photo by Tsai campaign office). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police in Tainan nabbed a middle-aged man suspected of having thrown eggs at a billboard of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her vice-presidential running mate Premier William Lai (賴清德) early Saturday (November 30) morning.

The incident happened at the Tainan City election headquarters of the Tsai campaign, though the offices were not scheduled to start operations until December 14, the Central News Agency reported.

A man had been seen throwing eggs at the effigy of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential ticket around 2 a.m. Saturday. Party representatives reported the incident to the police, and by watching surveillance cameras, officers concluded the suspect was a local 42-year-old man named Cheng (鄭).

They went to his home and arrested him around 4 p.m., reports said. He had taken two or three eggs from home in order to “express a couple of things,” police quoted him as saying.

Black marks were visible on the billboard next to Lai’s nose where the eggs had hit their target.

The DPP called on voters to remain calm and reasonable during the run-up to the January 11, 2020 elections.