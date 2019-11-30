A dead green sea turtle in New Taipei City (photo by Coast Guard). A dead green sea turtle in New Taipei City (photo by Coast Guard). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Experts confirmed a turtle which was found dead on a beach in New Taipei City’s Sanzhi District was an endangered green sea turtle, the eighth such casualty in the area so far this year, reports said Saturday (November 30).

Members of the public saw the animal on the district’s Xinzhuangzi beach Friday (November 29) afternoon and called the coast guard to report the fact, the Central News Agency said.

Wildlife experts from National Taiwan Ocean University had a look at the dead animal and confirmed it was a green sea turtle.

The reptile was 46 centimeters long and 35 cm wide, and was classified as a young animal because it was only between 15 and 30 years of age.

People who find a turtle or dolphin washed ashore are asked to call the free 118 hotline.

Just last June, a snorkeler in Southern Taiwan’s Pingtung County was charged for stomping on one of the turtles. Over the past few days, several dead porpoises or dolphins were also stranded in Miaoli County and on small offshore islands, CNA reported.

