Christmas lights in S Taiwan charm thousands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The "Pingtung Christmas" celebrations got underway in Pingtung Park on Friday (Nov. 30) evening, attracting thousands of visitors.

Pingtung government officials, including County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安), joined the lighting ceremony and saw the hundred-year-old park transformed into a magical kingdom. The color theme for this year's holiday celebration was gold, as opposed to last year's pink and 2017's green.

Pan raised his electric wand to light up the decorations in front of a "crystal" fairytale castle, accompanied by lively Christmas music. Meanwhile, artificial snow fell from the sky, a moment captured for posterity by audience members on their cameras, reported CNA.

During his address to the crowd, Pan said the annual Christmas celebration enlivens the old park and contributes greatly to Pingtung's tourism. Pan said the 3D projection show lights, including golden reindeers and giant snowflakes, would be lit up from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening until Dec. 25.

Pingtung Christmas features candy giveaways, magic performances, and parent-child games. For more information, visit the event website.



Lighting ceremony at Pingtung Park (CNA photo)



Spectators admire 3D light decorations (CNA photo)



Sky Garden featured at Pingtung Christmas (CNA photo)