A protester waves an American flag during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds... A protester waves an American flag during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of silver-haired activists have joined young protesters for a unity rally at a Hong Kong park, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory.

Saturday’s rally is among several peaceful gatherings by protesters this week to keep up pressure on the government amid a lull in violence following a local election victory by the pro-democracy bloc and U.S. support for their cause.

A local boys’ band belted out songs to tell protesters that “the whole Hong Kong is supporting you.” Speakers reminded the crowd it wasn’t time to celebrate and that the fight for real autonomy must persist.

Many are angry over a perceived erosion of their rights promised when the ex-British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.