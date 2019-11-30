People carry clothes and other supplies distributed by authorities in Thumane, western Albania, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The operation to find survivors... People carry clothes and other supplies distributed by authorities in Thumane, western Albania, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The operation to find survivors and recover bodies from Albania's deadly earthquake was winding down Friday as the death toll climbed to 49. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

In this photo taken on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, rescuers from Serbia operate at a collapsed building after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Durres, weste... In this photo taken on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, rescuers from Serbia operate at a collapsed building after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Durres, western Albania. In the initial hours after a deadly pre-dawn earthquake struck Albania, pancaking buildings and trapping dozens of sleeping people beneath the rubble, the country’s neighbors sprang into action. Offers of help flooded in from across Europe and beyond, with even traditional foes setting aside their differences in the face of the natural disaster. The 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Albania on Tuesday killed at least 49 people, injured 2,000 and left at least 4,000 homeless. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The search and rescue operation for earthquake survivors in Albania has ended, with no more bodies believed to be in the ruins.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said Saturday the death toll is 50 from Tuesday’s 6.4-magnitude pre-dawn quake. About 2,000 people were injured.

Rama said preliminary figures showed about 900 buildings in Durres and more than 1,465 in Tirana, the capital, were seriously damaged.