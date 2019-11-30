Taiwan unveils new trains for 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Saturday (Nov. 30) unveiled the look of 600 new train wagons ordered from Japan and expected to ride along the east coast from 2021.

The intercity train cars will have a white, black and gray look both outside and inside, according to a presentation at Hualien Railway Station featuring commentary by the Japanese designer, Sho Nozue (野末壯), CNA reported. TRA is planning to launch 50 trains, consisting of 12 wagons each, with delivery expected to start next year and to be completed in 2024.

The new trains will be as fast as the Puyuma and Taroko express trains. However, they will offer 130 more seats, an expected increase in capacity of between 36 percent and 43 percent, officials said.

The east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung have long had to deal with a transportation capacity problem, with insufficient places on trains and airplanes to accommodate both locals and tourists during important holidays.

Legislators have suggested changing the calculation of train ticket prices from distance to a more flexible system based on the timing of the journeys. However, TRA officials said this required legislative amendments, the CNA report said.