  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan unveils new trains for 2021

Taiwan Railways Administration unveils look of 600 new train wagons ordered from Japan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/30 16:39
TRA ordered 600 train wagons from Japan.

TRA ordered 600 train wagons from Japan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Saturday (Nov. 30) unveiled the look of 600 new train wagons ordered from Japan and expected to ride along the east coast from 2021.

The intercity train cars will have a white, black and gray look both outside and inside, according to a presentation at Hualien Railway Station featuring commentary by the Japanese designer, Sho Nozue (野末壯), CNA reported. TRA is planning to launch 50 trains, consisting of 12 wagons each, with delivery expected to start next year and to be completed in 2024.

The new trains will be as fast as the Puyuma and Taroko express trains. However, they will offer 130 more seats, an expected increase in capacity of between 36 percent and 43 percent, officials said.

The east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung have long had to deal with a transportation capacity problem, with insufficient places on trains and airplanes to accommodate both locals and tourists during important holidays.

Legislators have suggested changing the calculation of train ticket prices from distance to a more flexible system based on the timing of the journeys. However, TRA officials said this required legislative amendments, the CNA report said.
Taiwan Railways Administration
TRA
Sho Nozue
Hualien
Taitung
Puyuma Express
Taroko Express

RELATED ARTICLES

TRA train collides with car in central Taiwan
TRA train collides with car in central Taiwan
2019/11/25 14:22
Hualien in E. Taiwan is a great place to visit during Christmas season
Hualien in E. Taiwan is a great place to visit during Christmas season
2019/11/24 19:49
TRA station fills with smoke in New Taipei City
TRA station fills with smoke in New Taipei City
2019/11/23 15:58
Japanese man overstayed Taiwan visa by 36 years
Japanese man overstayed Taiwan visa by 36 years
2019/11/22 15:13
Undergrounding beautifies scenic Taitung County Route 197 in E. Taiwan
Undergrounding beautifies scenic Taitung County Route 197 in E. Taiwan
2019/11/22 13:13