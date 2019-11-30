  1. Home
Counterterror police seek clues in deadly London stabbings

By  Associated Press
2019/11/30 15:59
In this grab taken from video made available by @HLOBlog, a man is surrounded by police after an incident on London Bridge, in London, Friday, Nov. 29...
Police on Cannon Street in London near the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019....
A person is assisted after falling when Police evacuated people from Borough Market on the south side of London Bridge in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 201...
A police forensic officer walks by a sign where a man was shot dead by police on London Bridge following an incident in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019....
A police officer moves an uninvolved person away from a cordon after an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Frida...

LONDON (AP) — UK counterterrorism police are searching for clues into an attack that left two people dead and three injured near London Bridge.

Police said Saturday a man imprisoned six years for terrorism offenses before his release last year stabbed several people on Friday before being tackled by members of the public and shot dead by officers on the bridge.

Neil Basu, London’s police counterterrorism chief, said 28-year-old Usman Khan was attending a program that works to educate prisoners when he launched the attack. He killed a man and a woman and injured three others just yards from the site of a deadly 2017 van and knife rampage.

Health officials said one of the injured was in critical but stable condition, one was stable and the third had less serious injuries.