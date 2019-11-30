Taylor Swift, winner of the artist of the decade award, performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Thea... Taylor Swift, winner of the artist of the decade award, performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

An injured protester is rushed to a hospital during clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters on Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq,... An injured protester is rushed to a hospital during clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters on Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Confetti flies at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Confetti flies at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) and guard David Kachelries (4) celebrate Bain's game winning basket against Duke in overtime of an NCAA col... Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) and guard David Kachelries (4) celebrate Bain's game winning basket against Duke in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

A man is silhouetted as he crosses a rain-covered street on a cold, windy night Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The area is forecast to ha... A man is silhouetted as he crosses a rain-covered street on a cold, windy night Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The area is forecast to have cold wet weather for the Thanksgiving holiday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Juventus' goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny jumps in the air, celebrating with his team after winning the Champions League group D soccer match between Juv... Juventus' goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny jumps in the air, celebrating with his team after winning the Champions League group D soccer match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

President Donald Trump throws a hat as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Trump will join the rest of h... President Donald Trump throws a hat as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Trump will join the rest of his family and spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pope Francis waves to the faithful as he arrives for his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP... Pope Francis waves to the faithful as he arrives for his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

People hold pictures of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia as they protest outside the office of the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, callin... People hold pictures of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia as they protest outside the office of the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, calling for the resignation of Muscat, in Valletta, Malta., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The family of the journalist who was killed by a car bomb in Malta is urging Muscat to resign, after his former chief aide was released from jail in a probe aimed at finding the mastermind of the 2017 murder. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud)

A helicopter drops water on the Cave Fire burning along Highway 154 in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., above Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 20... A helicopter drops water on the Cave Fire burning along Highway 154 in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., above Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a helicopter dropping water on a fire from above Santa Barbara, California; protesters holding pictures of a slain journalist and demanding the resignation of Malta’s prime minister in Valletta; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York and Taylor Swift performing at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 23-29, 2019.

