TAIPEI (Taiwan News)－Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and President Miloš Zeman disapprove of the planned visit to Taiwan after the 2020 elections of the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Jaroslav Kubera, reported CNA on Saturday (Nov. 30).



Babiš and Zeman both expressed concerns over Kubera’s visit. They said they feared it would incite retaliation from China and cause trouble for Czech companies.

Kubera said Taiwan is the Czech Republic’s third largest Asian trading partner and that Czech businesses are very interested in doing business with Taiwan. He regarded his trip as “not anti-China but rather pro-business,” Radio Prague Int. reported.

The same source said on Friday that Kubera believes Zeman’s message was directed toward China rather than himself. Kubera had spoken up for Taiwan in March after a diplomatic incident when the country's representatives were asked to leave a meeting held by the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, at the request of China.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Tomáš Petříček said he had no intention of interfering with Kubera’s decision. He said China is the Czech Republic's strategic partner, while it also maintains trade and cultural exchanges with Taiwan, CNA reported.