From second left: Terry Gou, James Soong and Ko Wen-je. From second left: Terry Gou, James Soong and Ko Wen-je. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Saturday (November 30) publicly disagreed with a statement by Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) that Taiwan needed two large political parties and two small ones.

The two have been seen as allies in the campaign for the January 11, 2020 presidential and legislative elections. On Saturday, they appeared in public together with presidential candidate and People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜).

Gou said the best option for the new Legislative Yuan was that no party would have an absolute majority, and that there would be two significant smaller opposition parties. As the tycoon has allies on both the PFP at-large legislative list and on the list presented by Ko’s Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), his remarks were seen as pleasing both sides.

However, Ko told reporters he did not agree with Gou’s view. It would still be better if there was only one third party in the event neither of the larger ones won a majority, the Central News Agency quoted the mayor of the capital as saying.

He added that the presence of a third party would reduce confrontation in politics, with parties less likely to regard each other as enemies and to refuse cooperation.

As to whether or not he supported Soong’s bid for the presidency, Ko said there were still 40 days left in the campaign, so there was still time before having to announce a choice.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) Democratic Progressive Party has held an absolute majority in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan since 2016, and is fighting hard to hold on to that status in order to push through further reforms.

Earlier in the week, PFP legislative candidate and close Gou ally Amanda Liu (劉宥彤) said a continued DPP majority would be a nightmare.

