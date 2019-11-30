The first rays of sunlight to appear in Taiwan in 2020 will be seen on Orchid Island off the main island's southeast coast, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said Saturday (Nov. 30).



The beams of sunlight will occur at 6:08 a.m. at Orchid Island's Dragon Head Rock, while in mainland Taiwan, the sun is expected to be first visible at 6:11 a.m. in Eluanbi on the southernmost tip, according to the museum.



The timing of the sunrise depends on both the geolocation and altitude of a place, the museum explained.



For instance, the sunrise will occur six and a half minutes earlier if one observes it at 1,000 meters above sea level, compared with low-lying areas, it said.



Also, for every one kilometer eastward and southward, the sunrise will happen 2.4 seconds and 1.1 seconds earlier, respectively, the museum said.



It has developed an interactive map so people who wish to catch a glimpse of the first rays of sunshine in their respective area could look on the website to see when and where it will appear.