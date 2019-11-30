TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Liu Xiaoming (劉曉明), China's ambassador to the U.K., said there are no political prisoners in China during a Tuesday (Nov. 26) interview with BBC.

On BBC talk show "HARDtalk," Liu discussed the Hong Kong situation with host Stephen Sackur. During their conversation, the two interrupted each other several times and the interview became rather heated.

Liu stressed that Chinese citizens would not be imprisoned simply because they shared different opinions to the Beijing government. "People are put behind bars because they have violated the laws in China," he said.

Sackur pointed out that any opinions contrary to the Communist Party of China (CCP) would violate the law. Meanwhile, Liu countered by saying the British government's use of surveillance cameras was among the world's highest.

Futhermore, Liu told Sackur that everyone in China is happy and the atmosphere in the country is one of freedom, reported UDN. He emphasized that other countries should not judge China by their own standards.

Liu said he did not judge the U.K. based on the Chinese government's values. He added the CCP has provided channels for the Chinese population to voice its opinions.