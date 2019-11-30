|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|26
|18
|3
|5
|41
|96
|64
|Washington
|27
|18
|4
|5
|41
|99
|81
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|16
|5
|2
|34
|69
|58
|Philadelphia
|26
|14
|7
|5
|33
|81
|75
|Pittsburgh
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|91
|73
|Carolina
|26
|15
|10
|1
|31
|85
|74
|Florida
|25
|12
|8
|5
|29
|91
|93
|Buffalo
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|77
|80
|Toronto
|27
|12
|11
|4
|28
|91
|91
|Tampa Bay
|23
|12
|8
|3
|27
|86
|76
|N.Y. Rangers
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|79
|83
|Montreal
|25
|11
|9
|5
|27
|85
|89
|Columbus
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|66
|78
|Ottawa
|26
|11
|14
|1
|23
|68
|81
|New Jersey
|24
|9
|11
|4
|22
|65
|86
|Detroit
|28
|7
|18
|3
|17
|60
|110
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|27
|16
|5
|6
|38
|81
|73
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|8
|3
|35
|86
|77
|Arizona
|27
|15
|8
|4
|34
|76
|63
|Winnipeg
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|76
|74
|Colorado
|25
|15
|8
|2
|32
|90
|72
|Dallas
|27
|15
|10
|2
|32
|73
|65
|Vegas
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|83
|81
|San Jose
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|78
|89
|Nashville
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|87
|82
|Vancouver
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|85
|79
|Calgary
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|70
|85
|Minnesota
|26
|11
|11
|4
|26
|76
|84
|Anaheim
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|71
|82
|Chicago
|25
|10
|10
|5
|25
|71
|74
|Los Angeles
|26
|10
|14
|2
|22
|68
|88
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
New Jersey 6, Montreal 4
|Friday's Games
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2
Buffalo 6, Toronto 4
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1
Colorado 5, Chicago 2
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO
Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2
Nashville 3, Carolina 0
St. Louis 3, Dallas 1
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.