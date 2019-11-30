Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in San... Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, left, and Los Angeles Clippers' Maurice Harkless fight for possession during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, left, and Los Angeles Clippers' Maurice Harkless fight for possession during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White each had 17 points, and the San Antonio Spurs beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers 107-97 on Friday night.

The Spurs stopped the Clippers’ seven-game win streak in Leonard’s second appearance in San Antonio as an opponent. Leonard finished with 19 points on 8-for-23 shooting.

San Antonio had lost two straight and 12 of 14, but found its footing against Los Angeles.

Leonard spent his first seven seasons in San Antonio before demanding a trade. He was shipped off to Toronto and won his second NBA Finals MVP last season before joining the Clippers as a free agent.

Leonard’s initial return to San Antonio on Jan. 24 resulted in thunderous boos and a 125-107 loss for the Raptors.