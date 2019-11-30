  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese news anchor convicted of assaulting Hong Kong student

CCTV's Linlin Kong guilty of common assault after slapping student at a Birmingham Conservative Party conference

  348
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/30 11:53
Kong Linlin receives12-month conditional discharge for slapping incident. (Twitter photo)

Kong Linlin receives12-month conditional discharge for slapping incident. (Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kong Linlin (孔琳琳), a journalist from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, was convicted Friday (Nov. 29) for slapping a Hong Kong student during the 2018 Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, U.K.

Kong was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered by Birmingham Magistrates' Court to pay US$2,740 in victim surcharge and compensation to 24-year-old Enoch Lieu. Kong is expected to appeal after claiming that Lieu manhandled her first.

The news anchor attended the Conservatives' annual conference in September, 2018, but lashed out at pro-Hong Kong human rights panelists for "trying to separate China." Kong lost her temper and slapped Lieu when he asked her to leave the convention center, reported Liberty Times.

The court said the slap was heard by a delegate eight seats away. Judge Shamim Qureshi added that Kong "lost her cool professionalism as a journalist and instead became an impassioned heckler" in the heat of the moment.

CCTV has since responded to the court's decision and said any attempt to undermine China's territories would have consequences. Some Chinese netizens referred to Kong as a "heroine" and "China's megastar."
CCTV
Hong Kong activists
Birmingham

RELATED ARTICLES

Pro-democracy candidates advance in key Hong Kong elections
Pro-democracy candidates advance in key Hong Kong elections
2019/11/25 09:24
Petition to revoke British citizenship from Carrie Lam's family reaches 260,000 signatures
Petition to revoke British citizenship from Carrie Lam's family reaches 260,000 signatures
2019/11/21 15:24
Hong Kong police releases Taiwan student arrested at PolyU
Hong Kong police releases Taiwan student arrested at PolyU
2019/11/20 15:52
Senate passes bill to support human rights in Hong Kong
Senate passes bill to support human rights in Hong Kong
2019/11/20 07:37
China trashes Basic Law by claiming Hong Kong court has no say on face mask ban
China trashes Basic Law by claiming Hong Kong court has no say on face mask ban
2019/11/19 18:41