All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 26 18 3 5 41 96 64 Washington 27 18 4 5 41 99 81 N.Y. Islanders 23 16 5 2 34 69 58 Philadelphia 26 14 7 5 33 81 75 Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 91 73 Carolina 26 15 10 1 31 85 74 Florida 25 12 8 5 29 91 93 Buffalo 26 12 10 4 28 77 80 Toronto 27 12 11 4 28 91 91 Tampa Bay 23 12 8 3 27 86 76 N.Y. Rangers 24 12 9 3 27 79 83 Montreal 25 11 9 5 27 85 89 Columbus 25 11 10 4 26 66 78 Ottawa 26 11 14 1 23 68 81 New Jersey 24 9 11 4 22 65 86 Detroit 28 7 18 3 17 60 110 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 26 15 5 6 36 78 72 Edmonton 27 16 8 3 35 86 77 Arizona 27 15 8 4 34 76 63 Winnipeg 26 16 9 1 33 76 74 Colorado 25 15 8 2 32 90 72 Dallas 26 15 9 2 32 72 62 Vegas 28 13 11 4 30 83 81 San Jose 27 14 12 1 29 78 89 Nashville 25 12 9 4 28 87 82 Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79 Calgary 28 12 12 4 28 70 85 Minnesota 26 11 11 4 26 76 84 Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82 Chicago 25 10 10 5 25 71 74 Los Angeles 26 10 14 2 22 68 88

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

Friday's Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 6, Toronto 4

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.