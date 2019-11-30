Nyquist helps Blue Jackets beat Penguins 5-2

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, of Denmark, during the second period of an... Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, of Denmark, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist, left, of Sweden, passes in front Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, of Russia, during the second... Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist, left, of Sweden, passes in front Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, left, of Finland, stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev during the third period of ... Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, left, of Finland, stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist, left, of Sweden, celebrates his third goal of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with te... Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist, left, of Sweden, celebrates his third goal of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with teammate forward Nick Foligno during the third period in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored three times to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Friday night.

Nick Foligno had two goals for the Blue Jackets, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Joonas Korpisalo had 29 saves, making several good stops with Pittsburgh pressing in the third period.

It was Nyquist’s second career hat trick. It was the first hat trick for Columbus since Boone Jenner scored three times in a 7-4 victory over Boston on March 12.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and assist for Pittsburgh, which had won three in a row. Kris Letang also scored, Evgeni Malkin added two assists and Tristan Jarry had 25 saves.

The Blue Jackets grabbed control with three unanswered goals in the second period.

Foligno gave Columbus the lead just 26 seconds into the second. He poke-checked Malkin trying to skate out of his zone with the puck, and then skated in alone before beating Jarry with a quick shot.

Nyquist then made it 3-1 with his sixth of the season at 2:52. He sent a backhand through traffic for a power-play goal.

Pittsburgh started to pick up its play later in the period, but Columbus got another power play when Guentzel was sent off for hooking. Foligno converted a shot from inside the right circle for a 4-1 lead at 15:09.