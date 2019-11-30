In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, priests, religious seminarians and Catechists touch the hands of Pope Francis as he leaves after meeting th... In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, priests, religious seminarians and Catechists touch the hands of Pope Francis as he leaves after meeting them at Saint Peter's Parish on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. Pope Francis urged more efforts to combat the "humiliation" of women and children forced into prostitution as he began a busy visit Thursday to Thailand, where human trafficking and poverty help fuel the sex tourism industry. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)