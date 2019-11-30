Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele leaves the field after getting injured during a Champions League group F soccer match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortm... Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele leaves the field after getting injured during a Champions League group F soccer match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The referee speaks with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele who had to be substituted after getting injured during a Champions League soccer match Group F bet... The referee speaks with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele who had to be substituted after getting injured during a Champions League soccer match Group F between Barcelona and Dortmund at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for around 10 weeks after team doctors diagnosed a muscle injury in his right thigh.

Barcelona released the medical report on Friday, two days after Dembele had to be substituted in the first half of its 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The player wept when he walked gingerly off the field.

The 22-year-old France forward has been plagued by injuries since joining Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017 on a then-club transfer record of 105 million euros (then $124 million) plus add-ons that could reach 40% of the fee.

He has already missed five matches this season due to a muscle injury.

Dembele will miss Sunday’s match at Atlético Madrid and the clásico against Real Madrid on Dec. 18 at Camp Nou.

His absence means Antoine Griezmann will likely further consolidate his position as a regular starter, while also promising more minutes for teenager Ansu Fati and Carles Pérez.

