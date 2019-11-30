This combination photo shows country music legend and investor George Strait, left, and a bottle of Código 1530 Origen tequila. (AP Photo, left, and C... This combination photo shows country music legend and investor George Strait, left, and a bottle of Código 1530 Origen tequila. (AP Photo, left, and Código 1530 Tequila via AP)

This combination photo shows singer-actress Rita Ora, left, and a bottle of her Prospero Anejo tequila. Ora, who serves as chief creative partner, tea... This combination photo shows singer-actress Rita Ora, left, and a bottle of her Prospero Anejo tequila. Ora, who serves as chief creative partner, teamed with master distiller Stella Anguiano to produce a variety of tequilas from Mexico. (AP Photo, left, and Prospero via AP)

This combination photo shows Mix Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor posing with a UFC championship belt during a news conference in New York, on Sept... This combination photo shows Mix Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor posing with a UFC championship belt during a news conference in New York, on Sept. 20, 2018, left, and his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. (AP Photo, left, and Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey via AP)

This combination photo shows Drake performing as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York on Aug. 5, 2016, left, and his Virginia Black Decadent Am... This combination photo shows Drake performing as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York on Aug. 5, 2016, left, and his Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey. (AP Photo, left, and Virginia Black via AP)

This combination photo shows country singer Kenny Chesney, left, and a bottle of his Blue Chair Bay spiced rum, made in the Caribbean. (AP Photo, left... This combination photo shows country singer Kenny Chesney, left, and a bottle of his Blue Chair Bay spiced rum, made in the Caribbean. (AP Photo, left, and Blue Chair Bay via AP)

This combination photo shows actor Jim Carter portraying Mr. Carson walking away from Highclere Castle in a scene from the film "Downtown Abbey," left... This combination photo shows actor Jim Carter portraying Mr. Carson walking away from Highclere Castle in a scene from the film "Downtown Abbey," left, and a bottle of Highclere Castle Gin. It’s inspired by botanicals from the estate’s herb gardens originally planted in the 9th century. (Focus Features, left, and Highclere Castle Gin Spirits via AP)

This combination photo shows actor and businessman Dan Aykroyd at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters" on July 9, 2016, right, and a bottle of h... This combination photo shows actor and businessman Dan Aykroyd at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters" on July 9, 2016, right, and a bottle of his Crystal Head Vodka. (Crystal Head Vodka via AP, left, and AP Photo)

This combination photo shows actor Walton Goggins, left, and a bottle of Mulholland American Whiskey. Goggins, who appears in the FX series "Justified... This combination photo shows actor Walton Goggins, left, and a bottle of Mulholland American Whiskey. Goggins, who appears in the FX series "Justified," and HBO's "Vice Principals" and "The Righteous Gemstones," partnered with founder Matthew Alper to produce a brand of whiskey, gin and vodka. (AP Photo, left, and Mulholland Distilling)

This combination photo shows singer Darius Rucker, left, and a bottle of his whiskey brand Backstage Southern Whiskey. (AP Photo, left, and Backstage ... This combination photo shows singer Darius Rucker, left, and a bottle of his whiskey brand Backstage Southern Whiskey. (AP Photo, left, and Backstage Southern Whiskey via AP)

This combination photo shows three types of Villa One tequila, left, and singer-actor Nick Jonas, who co-founded Villa One with fashion designer John ... This combination photo shows three types of Villa One tequila, left, and singer-actor Nick Jonas, who co-founded Villa One with fashion designer John Varvatos. (Villa One via AP, left, and AP)

At one time it was scents. Now it seems to be booze.

The number of celebrities who have branched out into endorsing — or even helping make — wine, whiskey, vodka and other spirits has exploded of late, from Nick Jonas’ tequila to Kate Hudson’s vodka to Dylan Sprouse’s mead.

Kate Hudson has a vodka, Darius Rucker has a whiskey, Ryan Reynolds has a gin and “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have an artisanal mezcal. Even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have kept their vineyard despite their divorce.

Musicians aren’t immune: Jay-Z is a partner with Bacardi on a cognac, Drake and Metallica have whiskeys, Snoop Dogg has a cachaca, and the duo behind Florida Georgie Line offer a smooth peach pecan whiskey.