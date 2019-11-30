  1. Home
Celebrities like Kate Hudson and Drake get in the spirit

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/30 05:00
This combination photo shows three types of Villa One tequila, left, and singer-actor Nick Jonas, who co-founded Villa One with fashion designer John ...
This combination photo shows singer Darius Rucker, left, and a bottle of his whiskey brand Backstage Southern Whiskey. (AP Photo, left, and Backstage ...
This combination photo shows actor Walton Goggins, left, and a bottle of Mulholland American Whiskey. Goggins, who appears in the FX series "Justified...
This combination photo shows actor and businessman Dan Aykroyd at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters" on July 9, 2016, right, and a bottle of h...
This combination photo shows actor Jim Carter portraying Mr. Carson walking away from Highclere Castle in a scene from the film "Downtown Abbey," left...
This combination photo shows country singer Kenny Chesney, left, and a bottle of his Blue Chair Bay spiced rum, made in the Caribbean. (AP Photo, left...
This combination photo shows Drake performing as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York on Aug. 5, 2016, left, and his Virginia Black Decadent Am...
This combination photo shows Mix Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor posing with a UFC championship belt during a news conference in New York, on Sept...
This combination photo shows singer-actress Rita Ora, left, and a bottle of her Prospero Anejo tequila. Ora, who serves as chief creative partner, tea...
This combination photo shows country music legend and investor George Strait, left, and a bottle of Código 1530 Origen tequila. (AP Photo, left, and C...

At one time it was scents. Now it seems to be booze.

The number of celebrities who have branched out into endorsing — or even helping make — wine, whiskey, vodka and other spirits has exploded of late, from Nick Jonas’ tequila to Kate Hudson’s vodka to Dylan Sprouse’s mead.

Kate Hudson has a vodka, Darius Rucker has a whiskey, Ryan Reynolds has a gin and “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have an artisanal mezcal. Even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have kept their vineyard despite their divorce.

Musicians aren’t immune: Jay-Z is a partner with Bacardi on a cognac, Drake and Metallica have whiskeys, Snoop Dogg has a cachaca, and the duo behind Florida Georgie Line offer a smooth peach pecan whiskey.