All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 26 18 3 5 41 96 64 Florida 25 12 8 5 29 91 93 Toronto 26 12 10 4 28 87 85 Montreal 25 11 9 5 27 85 89 Tampa Bay 22 12 8 2 26 83 72 Buffalo 25 11 10 4 26 71 76 Ottawa 25 11 13 1 23 66 74 Detroit 27 7 17 3 17 59 104 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 26 17 4 5 39 95 78 N.Y. Islanders 23 16 5 2 34 69 58 Pittsburgh 25 14 7 4 32 89 68 Carolina 25 15 9 1 31 85 71 Philadelphia 25 13 7 5 31 75 74 N.Y. Rangers 24 12 9 3 27 79 83 Columbus 24 10 10 4 24 61 76 New Jersey 24 9 11 4 22 65 86 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 26 15 5 6 36 78 72 Dallas 26 15 9 2 32 72 62 Winnipeg 25 15 9 1 31 73 74 Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 85 70 Nashville 24 11 9 4 26 84 82 Chicago 24 10 9 5 25 69 69 Minnesota 25 10 11 4 24 69 82 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 27 16 8 3 35 86 77 Arizona 26 15 8 3 33 75 61 Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79 Vegas 27 12 11 4 28 81 80 Calgary 28 12 12 4 28 70 85 San Jose 26 13 12 1 27 74 88 Anaheim 26 11 11 4 26 71 79 Los Angeles 25 10 13 2 22 67 84

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

Friday's Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.