Dutch police block a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Dutch police say multip... Dutch police block a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Latest on stabbings in The Hague (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Dutch police say three people were injured in a stabbing on The Hague’s main shopping street.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press on Friday that it was still too early to say whether there was a terror motive behind the attack in the Dutch city.

She added it was still unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said they were looking for at least one suspect, a man about 45 to 50 years old in a grey jogging suit.

___

9 p.m.

Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street.

Police said in a tweet Friday evening that the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street.

Further details were not immediately available.