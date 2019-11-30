  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/30 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2568 Down 29
Dec 2617 Down 29
Jan 2568 Down 29
Mar 2592 2610 2553 2568 Down 29
May 2616 2627 2574 2588 Down 27
Jul 2609 2616 2571 2584 Down 25
Sep 2576 2591 2550 2562 Down 20
Dec 2516 2533 2493 2506 Down 16
Mar 2467 2480 2444 2455 Down 17
May 2457 2457 2436 2436 Down 17
Jul 2417 Down 15
Sep 2395 Down 15