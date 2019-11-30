BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2568
|Down
|29
|Dec
|2617
|Down
|29
|Jan
|2568
|Down
|29
|Mar
|2592
|2610
|2553
|2568
|Down
|29
|May
|2616
|2627
|2574
|2588
|Down
|27
|Jul
|2609
|2616
|2571
|2584
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2576
|2591
|2550
|2562
|Down
|20
|Dec
|2516
|2533
|2493
|2506
|Down
|16
|Mar
|2467
|2480
|2444
|2455
|Down
|17
|May
|2457
|2457
|2436
|2436
|Down
|17
|Jul
|2417
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2395
|Down
|15