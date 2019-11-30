  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/30 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 267.85 268.00 263.45 264.20 Down 3.25
Jan 268.15 268.30 264.25 265.00 Down 3.45
Feb 266.55 266.55 264.90 265.60 Down 3.45
Mar 269.90 270.05 265.35 266.15 Down 3.45
Apr 266.60 Down 3.45
May 270.90 270.90 266.30 267.10 Down 3.40
Jun 267.45 Down 3.40
Jul 269.10 269.60 267.25 267.95 Down 3.30
Aug 268.30 Down 3.25
Sep 272.45 272.45 268.10 268.55 Down 3.25
Oct 268.95 Down 3.25
Nov 269.30 Down 3.20
Dec 269.05 269.45 269.05 269.45 Down 3.10
Jan 269.90 Down 3.10
Feb 270.15 Down 3.00
Mar 270.20 Down 3.00
Apr 270.25 Down 3.00
May 270.70 Down 3.00
Jun 270.95 Down 3.00
Jul 271.10 Down 3.00
Aug 271.25 Down 3.00
Sep 271.40 Down 3.00
Oct 271.50 Down 3.00
Nov 271.65 Down 3.00
Dec 271.80 Down 3.00
Mar 272.10 Down 3.00
May 272.20 Down 3.00
Jul 272.35 Down 3.00
Sep 272.40 Down 3.00
Dec 272.45 Down 3.00
Mar 272.55 Down 3.00
May 272.60 Down 3.00
Jul 272.65 Down 3.00
Sep 272.70 Down 3.00
Dec 274.80 Down 3.00
Mar 274.85 Down 3.00
May 274.90 Down 3.00
Jul 274.95 Down 3.00
Sep 275.00 Down 3.00