New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|267.85
|268.00
|263.45
|264.20 Down 3.25
|Jan
|268.15
|268.30
|264.25
|265.00 Down 3.45
|Feb
|266.55
|266.55
|264.90
|265.60 Down 3.45
|Mar
|269.90
|270.05
|265.35
|266.15 Down 3.45
|Apr
|266.60 Down 3.45
|May
|270.90
|270.90
|266.30
|267.10 Down 3.40
|Jun
|267.45 Down 3.40
|Jul
|269.10
|269.60
|267.25
|267.95 Down 3.30
|Aug
|268.30 Down 3.25
|Sep
|272.45
|272.45
|268.10
|268.55 Down 3.25
|Oct
|268.95 Down 3.25
|Nov
|269.30 Down 3.20
|Dec
|269.05
|269.45
|269.05
|269.45 Down 3.10
|Jan
|269.90 Down 3.10
|Feb
|270.15 Down 3.00
|Mar
|270.20 Down 3.00
|Apr
|270.25 Down 3.00
|May
|270.70 Down 3.00
|Jun
|270.95 Down 3.00
|Jul
|271.10 Down 3.00
|Aug
|271.25 Down 3.00
|Sep
|271.40 Down 3.00
|Oct
|271.50 Down 3.00
|Nov
|271.65 Down 3.00
|Dec
|271.80 Down 3.00
|Mar
|272.10 Down 3.00
|May
|272.20 Down 3.00
|Jul
|272.35 Down 3.00
|Sep
|272.40 Down 3.00
|Dec
|272.45 Down 3.00
|Mar
|272.55 Down 3.00
|May
|272.60 Down 3.00
|Jul
|272.65 Down 3.00
|Sep
|272.70 Down 3.00
|Dec
|274.80 Down 3.00
|Mar
|274.85 Down 3.00
|May
|274.90 Down 3.00
|Jul
|274.95 Down 3.00
|Sep
|275.00 Down 3.00