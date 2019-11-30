  1. Home
Dems ask Trump if he wants lawyers at impeachment hearings

By ANDREW TAYLOR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/30 03:58
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is asking President Donald Trump to say whether he’ll send his attorneys to participate in impeachment proceedings before the panel.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler also is asking Republicans on his committee which witnesses they plan to ask permission to subpoena.

The letters from the New York Democrat on Friday come as the House impeachment probe enters a new phase with a hearing next week on whether Trump’s actions might constitute impeachable offenses.