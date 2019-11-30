  1. Home
Flames coach Bill Peters quits; accused of slurs, abuse

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Hockey Writers, Associated Press
2019/11/30 01:47
Calgary Flames associate coach Geoff Ward gives instruction during an NHL hockey practice Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. Flames general mana...
Calgary Flames General Manager Brad Treliving addresses the media following a NHL hockey practice Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. Treliving s...

Bill Peters has resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames amid allegations of racial slurs and physical abuse of players in previous jobs.

General manager Brad Treliving on Friday announced he accepted Peters’ resignation. Peters had not been on the ice or behind the bench with his team since former player Akim Aliu leveled the accusations of racist slurs on Twitter on Monday night.

Aliu said in the minors in 2009-10 that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.”

In a letter Wednesday to Treliving, Peters said he regretted such conduct and apologized to anyone harmed by it. Aliu called Peters’ statement “misleading, insincere and concerning.”

Also this week, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed Peters physically abused his players behind the bench while in Carolina.

