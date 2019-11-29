This Nov. 18, 2019 photo shows country singer Brad Paisley posing for a portrait in New York to promote his new variety special, "Brad Paisley Thinks ... This Nov. 18, 2019 photo shows country singer Brad Paisley posing for a portrait in New York to promote his new variety special, "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special," airing Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

This image released by ABC shows Brad Paisley during a taping of his variety special "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special," airing Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. EST o... This image released by ABC shows Brad Paisley during a taping of his variety special "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special," airing Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. (Mark Levine/ABC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Paisley is perfectly comfortable being the butt of jokes.

In his new variety special, "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special," airing Dec. 3 on ABC, the country star allows himself to be the punchline in a number of skits with celeb pals including Peyton Manning, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers and Tim McGraw.

In one highlight, Underwood takes Paisley mudding in a red truck yelling, "I feel the need for speed" with Paisley exclaiming, "Jesus take the wheel!" as he tries to hold on.

Paisley has enjoyed showing his comedic side since high school and as his star rose in showbiz, it caught on that he was always game to play. He's co-hosted the CMA's 11 times, had a comedy special on Netflix and stars in Nationwide insurance commercials.