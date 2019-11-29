Liverpool's Fabinho, second left, competes for the ball with Napoli's Dries Mertens, third left, during the Champions League Group E soccer match betw... Liverpool's Fabinho, second left, competes for the ball with Napoli's Dries Mertens, third left, during the Champions League Group E soccer match between Liverpool and Napoli at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says defensive midfielder Fabinho will be out until January with a knee injury, putting more strain on the Premier League leaders with a packed schedule coming up.

Fabinho went off injured in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday with ankle ligament damage.

The Brazilian has started all five of Liverpool’s games in the Champions League this season and 12 of 13 in the Premier League.

Liverpool has 10 games to play before the end of the year — six in the Premier League, a Champions League match against Salzburg, two games at the Club World Cup and one in the League Cup.

