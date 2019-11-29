In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, portraits of former university council chairpersons hang on the wall displaying the the words "Era Revolut... In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, portraits of former university council chairpersons hang on the wall displaying the the words "Era Revolution" sprayed by protesters at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam refused to offer any concessions to anti-government protesters despite a local election trouncing, saying Tuesday that she will instead accelerate dialogue and identify ways to address societal grievances. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, a man is surrounded by trash after the major protests on the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong K... In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, a man is surrounded by trash after the major protests on the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Six masked protesters from the university surrendered early Friday morning, bringing the number to about 30 that have come out in the past day from the university campus surrounded by police. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, an "SOS" sign formed with clothes and helmets by protesters is seen inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic Univer... In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, an "SOS" sign formed with clothes and helmets by protesters is seen inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong. Six masked protesters surrendered early Friday morning in Hong Kong, bringing to about 30 the number that have come out in the past day from the university campus surrounded by police. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, a protester walks through a gymnasium at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. A small band of an... In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, a protester walks through a gymnasium at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. A small band of anti-government protesters, their numbers diminished by surrenders and failed escape attempts, remain holed up at a Hong Kong university as they braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus that has entered its third day. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, injured protesters huddle under blankets as they walk at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong... In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, injured protesters huddle under blankets as they walk at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. About 100 anti-government protesters remained holed up at a Hong Kong university Tuesday as a police siege of the campus entered its third day. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, protesters surrender themselves to the police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom ... In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, protesters surrender themselves to the police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom district, Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Early Tuesday, police allowed minors to leave the campus after a group of high school head teachers secured a promise that they could go home safely, local broadcaster RTHK reported. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, protesters take a rope down from a bridge to a highway, to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University cam... In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, protesters take a rope down from a bridge to a highway, to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus and from police, in Hung Hom district in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police are calling on protesters barricaded inside the city's Polytechnic University to surrender and face justice, saying they have no other option given the level of violence in recent days. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic U... In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police fought off protesters with tear gas and batons Monday as they tried to break through a police cordon that is trapping hundreds of them on a university campus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, protesters stand on the steps of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police have s... In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, protesters stand on the steps of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police have swooped in with tear gas and batons as protesters who have taken over the university campus make an apparent last-ditch effort to escape arrest. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, riot police detain protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. About 100 anti-government p... In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, riot police detain protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. About 100 anti-government protesters remained holed up at the university Tuesday as a police siege of the campus entered its third day. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, a fire burns near the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Police stormed into a Hong K... In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, a fire burns near the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Police stormed into a Hong Kong university campus held by protesters early Monday after an all-night siege that included firing repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannons. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, a protester walks past burning debris as police storm part of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus d... In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, a protester walks past burning debris as police storm part of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during the early morning hours in Hong Kong. Police breached the university campus held by protesters early Monday after an all-night siege that included firing repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannons. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors wait outside of Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ultimatum to le... In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors wait outside of Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ultimatum to leave the campus in Hong Kong. A Hong Kong police officer was hit in the leg by an arrow Sunday as authorities used tear gas and water cannons to try to drive back protesters occupying a university campus and blocking a major road tunnel under the city's harbor. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors react as police fire tear gas near Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors... In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors react as police fire tear gas near Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ultimatum to leave the campus in Hong Kong. Police launched a late-night operation Sunday to try to flush about 200 protesters out of a university campus on a day of clashes in which an officer was hit in the leg with an arrow and massive barrages of tear gas and water cannons were fired. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, a protestor stands on a bridge near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. A Hong Kong police o... In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, a protestor stands on a bridge near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. A Hong Kong police officer was hit in the leg by an arrow Sunday as authorities used tear gas and water cannons to try to drive back protesters occupying a university campus and surrounding streets. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors wait outside of Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ultimatum to le... In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors wait outside of Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ultimatum to leave the campus in Hong Kong. A Hong Kong police officer was hit in the leg by an arrow Sunday as authorities used tear gas and water cannons to try to drive back protesters occupying a university campus and blocking a major road tunnel under the city's harbor. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, a statue of Sun Yat-sen, who is widely regarded as the founding father of modern China, is dressed with h... In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, a statue of Sun Yat-sen, who is widely regarded as the founding father of modern China, is dressed with helmet and mask at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University which remains occupied by protesters. Most anti-government protesters abandoned their occupation of Hong Kong's universities Saturday, while the small contingents that remained harassed some of those cleaning up and kept a major cross-harbor tunnel closed. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, protesters walk past stacks of instant noodles in a canteen at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kon... In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, protesters walk past stacks of instant noodles in a canteen at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Protesters who have barricaded themselves in a Hong Kong university partially cleared a road they were blocking and demanded that the government commit to holding local elections on Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, protesters walk past barricades of bricks on a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Ko... In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, protesters walk past barricades of bricks on a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong residents endured a fourth day of traffic snarls and mass transit disruptions Thursday as protesters closed some main roads and rail networks while police skirmished with militant students at major universities. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, protestors practice using a homemade slingshot at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kon... In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, protestors practice using a homemade slingshot at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police warned protesters on Thursday that they were moving "one step closer to terrorism" by sinking the city into chaos, as riot squads skirmished with militant students at major universities. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — For more than two weeks a Hong Kong university was transformed, first into a protester fortress with slingshots to fire gasoline bombs, then a city under siege with police arresting anyone who came out.

The police departed on Friday, taking with them nearly 4,000 gasoline bombs and leaving perhaps a few protesters still hiding in the warren of buildings 12 days after the siege began.

Protesters took over the urban campus in mid-November, using bricks to block surrounding streets as part of a campaign to disrupt traffic around the city. They turned the campus into a base, making weapons and setting up first aid stations and meal service in the cafeteria.

The police advanced on protester defenses in surrounding streets on a Saturday night and all day Sunday, bombarding them with tear gas and water cannons. Protesters wielded a wall of umbrellas on the front line and threw barrages of gasoline bombs, driving back an armored police vehicle in flames.

As the protesters retreated into the campus, the police set up a cordon that night. They warned that everyone inside could be charged with rioting.

Several groups tried to escape the next day, only to be driven back by tear gas. Some came out and turned themselves in to police. Others tried daring escapes through sewers or rappelling down from overpasses to waiting motorcycles. It’s not clear how many got out, but most either surrendered or were caught.

Several dozen held out as the siege dragged on into its second week. After 12 days, the police pulled out and university officials began contemplating the task of cleaning up and repairing a heavily damaged campus, walls covered with graffiti messages, a rotting stench and scarred areas burnt by fires.