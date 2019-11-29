  1. Home
AP Photos: University a battleground in Hong Kong protests

By  Associated Press
2019/11/29 19:43
In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, protestors practice using a homemade slingshot at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kon...
In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, protesters walk past barricades of bricks on a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Ko...
In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, protesters walk past stacks of instant noodles in a canteen at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kon...
In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, a statue of Sun Yat-sen, who is widely regarded as the founding father of modern China, is dressed with h...
In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors wait outside of Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ultimatum to le...
In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, a protestor stands on a bridge near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. A Hong Kong police o...
In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors react as police fire tear gas near Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors...
In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors wait outside of Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ultimatum to le...
In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, a protester walks past burning debris as police storm part of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus d...
In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, a fire burns near the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Police stormed into a Hong K...
In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, riot police detain protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. About 100 anti-government p...
In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, protesters stand on the steps of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police have s...
In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic U...
In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, protesters take a rope down from a bridge to a highway, to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University cam...
In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, protesters surrender themselves to the police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom ...
In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, injured protesters huddle under blankets as they walk at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong...
In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, a protester walks through a gymnasium at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. A small band of an...
In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, an "SOS" sign formed with clothes and helmets by protesters is seen inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic Univer...
In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, a man is surrounded by trash after the major protests on the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong K...
In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, portraits of former university council chairpersons hang on the wall displaying the the words "Era Revolut...

HONG KONG (AP) — For more than two weeks a Hong Kong university was transformed, first into a protester fortress with slingshots to fire gasoline bombs, then a city under siege with police arresting anyone who came out.

The police departed on Friday, taking with them nearly 4,000 gasoline bombs and leaving perhaps a few protesters still hiding in the warren of buildings 12 days after the siege began.

Protesters took over the urban campus in mid-November, using bricks to block surrounding streets as part of a campaign to disrupt traffic around the city. They turned the campus into a base, making weapons and setting up first aid stations and meal service in the cafeteria.

The police advanced on protester defenses in surrounding streets on a Saturday night and all day Sunday, bombarding them with tear gas and water cannons. Protesters wielded a wall of umbrellas on the front line and threw barrages of gasoline bombs, driving back an armored police vehicle in flames.

As the protesters retreated into the campus, the police set up a cordon that night. They warned that everyone inside could be charged with rioting.

Several groups tried to escape the next day, only to be driven back by tear gas. Some came out and turned themselves in to police. Others tried daring escapes through sewers or rappelling down from overpasses to waiting motorcycles. It’s not clear how many got out, but most either surrendered or were caught.

Several dozen held out as the siege dragged on into its second week. After 12 days, the police pulled out and university officials began contemplating the task of cleaning up and repairing a heavily damaged campus, walls covered with graffiti messages, a rotting stench and scarred areas burnt by fires.