New Thailand visa requires proof of finances from Taiwanese

Visa applicants must provide financial statements, may result in fewer independent travelers visiting Thailand

By Karen Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/29 19:50
Temple in Thailand (Pixabay photo by Mariamichelle)

TAIPEI (Taiwan) — The Thailand Trade and Economic Office (Taipei) announced its new e-visa application and online payment system will be implemented from Saturday (Nov. 30) and applicants will need to provide financial statements.

They will have to book an appointment to submit their documents at the office. Also, the financial statement must cover the previous three months.

During the first 10 months of 2018, 564,971 Taiwanese visited Thailand. This number grew by 23.96 percent for the same period this year, according to the Tourism Bureau under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

Travel agency Colatour said tour group members will not need to provide financial statements. It is expected the new visa requirements will lead to a decrease in the number of independent travelers flying to Thailand from Taiwan, CNA reported.
