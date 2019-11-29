A woman holds up cut-out shapes of sardines with writing reading in Italian" Bologna doesn't bite and Bologna won't be tied", during a flash-mob event... A woman holds up cut-out shapes of sardines with writing reading in Italian" Bologna doesn't bite and Bologna won't be tied", during a flash-mob event in Bologna's central Piazza Maggiore, organised in a social media campaign as an alternative to right-wing populist Matteo Salvini's electoral campaign, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. A grassroots group calling themselves “Sardines” is attracting mass public support and putting the squeeze on Salvini, in Italy’s polarized political landscape.(Marcello Coslovi/Sardines Movement via AP)

ROME (AP) — In Italy’s polarized political landscape, a grassroots group calling itself “Sardines” is putting the squeeze on right-wing populist Matteo Salvini.

The movement was founded over lunch by four former roommates, all in their 30s, who were fed up with the abrasive, nationalist rhetoric of the League’s leader.

Using one of Salvini’s strengths — a social media campaign — the friends swiftly organized a gathering earlier this month in Bologna’s central Piazza Maggiore, as an alternative to Salvini’s electoral campaign event in town ahead of key regional elections in January.

They were expecting 6,000 people to show up in the pouring rain.

Instead, 15,000 packed the piazza like, well, sardines, and a new political movement was born.