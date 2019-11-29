  1. Home
Chinese fans upset at DC Comics’ Batman brandishing Molotov cocktail

Some fans see images as expression of support for Hong Kong protesters

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/29 17:44
Batman with a Molotov cocktail (screenshot from Instagram).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Posters published by DC Comics on Instagram have provoked criticism from Chinese fans, who see the image of Batman brandishing a Molotov cocktail as an expression of support for Hong Kong protesters.

Two different images, one showing Batman, the other Batwoman, accompanied the new comic, “Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child” by Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa with Jordie Bellaire, the Liberty Times reported.

However, while none of the posters made any direct references to Hong Kong, the Molotov cocktails, the masks and the phrase “The Future is Young” on one of the images was enough to provoke discussions online, with Chinese fans suspecting a link with Hong Kong.

Some threatened to boycott all products from DC Comics, with the company later reportedly removing the images. Still, some Chinese fans said that was not sufficient, since the publisher had allowed the Batman posters to stay up long enough for netizens to download them and had not offered any apologies.
