The weather in northern Taiwan is expected to be cool Friday, with daytime lows forecast to remain around 16-18 degrees Celsius due to the continued effect of northeasterly winds, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.



Although the moisture carried by the wind system has fallen, brief and sporadic showers are still possible in northern and northeastern parts of the country, according to the weather bureau.



Daytime highs in those areas will rise to no more than 21-23 degrees, while Hualien and Taitung on the east coast can expect daytime highs of 21-25 degrees.



Central and southern Taiwan will continue to experience warmer weather, with highs of 25-27 degrees, the CWB said, however noting that there will be a big difference in day-night time temperatures.



In addition, the continued impact of the northeasterly wind system means that big waves are expected in northern Taiwan and eastern areas, including Orchid Island and Green Island, the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, and the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.



The bureau urged fishing boats working in those areas to take precautionary measures and stay safe.